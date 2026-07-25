Eviction Looming: Please Help with Moving Expenses

Hello all article visitors:





My dear mother, Victoria Williams, recently received notice from her landlord that she will have to move from a rental property she's been at for almost 17 years. She owns the mobile home she's in, and she could really use the financial help to relocate it. As one of her children I am more than willing to help, but don't quite have the means to cover it all.





She estimates needing between $5,000 and $8,000 altogether for her mobile home to be relocated to another lot/property. This affects her and 3 of her canine friends too. She doesn't want to lose her dear pets if she can help it. Her landlord is allowing her some time to get things together, and her goal is to complete the move before winter.





If you have the ability to donate, please prayerfully consider doing it. It would be much appreciated and bless her greatly.





Be blessed!