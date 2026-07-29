Eviction in progress please help pay rent&electric

My name is Charles Parker and my wife's name is Stephanie and we have a seventeen year old daughter Lilly who is half blind and is homeschooled. We are in desperate need of financial help as we are in the eviction process through the court right now for rent of1,750 and we are two months behind on electric which is 750 dollars and two months behind on spectrum internet which is 160 dollars and car insurance etc....I lost my job two months ago and have had a really hard time finding work because I have a background from 2013, a felony on record. I just got hired at Black Sheep towing a local faith based company. I have a cdl class a license and my car broke down and we got towed from them. God is working in our lives and provided me with a job there. I start tomorrow. My family is asking for help so that we can stay in our home which is only one mile from my job. The funds that are donated to us will be spent on rent, electric, internet (which we have to have for homeschooling),car insurance cell phone bills, over withdrawn Suncoast credit checking account two credit cards and food and so on and gas. We should be able to maintain our living expenses once we get caught up. My family is asking for your help to get us back on our feet. Thank you. God is working in our lives. God bless







