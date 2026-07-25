Hello my husband passed away and was the breadwinner of the family. I teach but during summer we don’t get paid. I need help with rent. I am seeking another job so I am not asking for help each month. We have 4 kids whom all work and try to help out when they can. My husband was only 42 when he passed and life has been a terrible roller coaster. I often help my community and I’ve learned that you never know when life can change. One of my twins is a double amputee above the knees. She is a hard working young woman that has a great outlook for her future. If you could find it in your heart to donate we would appreciate it. Thank you for your support.