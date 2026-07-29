EVICTION EMENENT

I am struggling with my health, I am blind in one eye and low vision in the other, I have one kidney and the other in renal failure, I have arthritis so bad sometimes I have to crawl to get around my home. My daughter has found me dead twice and a third time I died in the emergency room this year. I have put in an emergency order for determination with social security and won’t get an answer for at least two months. I am currently being evicted as of the 22nd of June my birthday, and I have no way to fund myself or help my daughter. She started a small tee shirt business and has help to pay the bills and get general supplies. We will be living in the truck which I can barely drive anymore if we can’t get some type of relief. Please someone please help us. We are good people and just need some time to get okayed for social security. We really need this.