Hi my name is Jasmine. I’m 18 with a 4 month old baby. If you had told me a year ago that the man I fell in love with would be who he is today, i wouldn’t believe you. He started putting his hands on me a few months ago and cheating so I called the police. He worked while I stayed home with baby boy. He went to jail & lost his job so we haven’t been able to pay the bills and we’re being evicted. I just need some money to get a hotel or pay a family member to stay with them for a little bit while I try to figure out the best thing for baby.