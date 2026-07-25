Evicted from toxic family’s house

After everything that I have been through the past nine months! Things just keep getting worse and worse for me and Jamison as of now my grandparents have decided to absolutely torture us. They have cut off our way to make food or even eat or store our food properly.! That went on for two weeks straight, where I barricaded my bedroom door off and was just using my window to go outside and was just doing my best after running into another scam which I thought was a real job! But still trying to find a job still actively looking!! They decide to come up and threaten my life!! (I have a witness) and due to me feeling unsafe in this conditions, I decided to call the police!! if you know anything about narcissistic people when you do things like that it only just makes things worse. Now they have decided that Monday they will go and pay an eviction notice and me and my dog will be on the streets.! I don’t know what else to do but to come and ask for help if you can donate please donate if you can pray please pray thank you!!