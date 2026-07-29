Everybody needs help sometimes

I'm reaching out because I’m overwhelmed by a Duke Energy bill that’s been piling up for over a year. Since taking over the account, I haven’t been able to catch up, and the stress of potentially losing power is really weighing on me and my kids. Getting help through this fundraiser would mean I can finally pay off this bill, keep the power on, and focus on caring for my family. If you’re able, please share or donate — even a little can make a big difference in helping us breathe easier again. Thank you so much for your support.





https://gofund.me/828b73f86



