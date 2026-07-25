Everybody Needs a Helping Hand- I lost my job

My name is Lavonda Bell and I am in dire need of support. I was forced to resign from my place of employment due to a hostile work environment created by my supervisor. The situation was very triggering for me, as I had just moved into a new apartment and neighborhood as a result of my sense of safety and security being broken by neighbors, an ex, and a neglectful property manager and housing corporation from a previous apartment. I had no privacy whatsoever and I just didn't feel safe AT ALL. So I moved. I tried my best not to allow my personal life to interfere with my work, but eventually, I had broke down and let my supervisor know what was going on. I felt that was the worse thing I could've done. She started mocking me, making slight jokes and poking fun at my character, accused me of abusing an ADAAA accommodation I had on file, and also used company resources to tamper with my computer settings. I felt forced to resign after we had a coaching and I refused to sign the document confirming false allegations about my character as a professional in the workplace. I've been out of a job since April 25, 2026. I have no dependable village or support system, and the relationship with my family is strained due to their need for dominance, manipulation, and control. They've also stolen an inheritance left for me by my grandmother and biological father, but have yet to give me the portion that was promised and owed to me. Since then, I've struggled to keep food in the house. I would be grateful and appreciative of any help or support given. All funds will be used for groceries, utilities, and/ or household needs until Im able to secure another source of income