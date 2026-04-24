Every veteran deserves a home!





“With America facing a shortage of over 4.7 million homes, expanding supply remains the most effective and sustainable way to improve affordability, support workforce mobility, and strengthen local economies,”





I am a retired veteran focused on providing homes for homeless veterans. I am raising funds to build homes for veterans who are currently homeless. Many veterans struggle to find stable housing after their service, and I want to make a real difference in their lives by providing a safe place to call home. With your help, we can offer hope and stability to those who have given so much for our country.





All funds will go toward materials, labor, move expenses, appliances, furniture, and living expenses for homeless veterans to find and maintain a home. This comprehensive support will help them transition from homelessness to stability, giving them the foundation they need to thrive. By covering these essential needs, we can ensure that veterans not only find a place to live, but also have the resources to maintain their new homes.





Your support will help provide permanent housing, rental subsidies, and essential resources for those who served our country. Please join me in making a lasting impact for veterans in need. Together, we can change lives and show our gratitude for their service.





Please share this fundraiser with others. Thank you and May God Bless You.