Every Donation Brings Seun Closer to Life

Help Save Seun's Life

My name is Oluwalusi Oluwaseun John, affectionately known as Seun. I am currently battling kidney disease, and after extensive medical evaluations, I have been advised to undergo an urgent kidney transplant.

The estimated cost of the transplant, including surgery, medications, hospital care, and post-transplant treatment, is ₦50,000,000. Unfortunately, this amount is far beyond what my family and I can afford.

This journey has been physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming. Yet, I remain hopeful because I believe in the kindness and generosity of people who are willing to help someone they may never have met.

Today, I am humbly asking for your support. Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to receiving the life-saving transplant I desperately need. If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still make a tremendous impact by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, colleagues, and social networks.

Your generosity will not only help fund my treatment but also give me the opportunity to recover, regain my health, and continue living a meaningful life.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your support, and your kindness. May God richly bless everyone who extends a helping hand.

Every donation counts. Every share matters. Every prayer gives hope. ❤️