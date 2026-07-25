Every Donation Brings Our Three Cats One Step

Hello, my family and I recently started a new life in Texas after relocating from South Africa. During this difficult transition, we had to leave behind three beloved cats who have been part of our family for years. Our cats are currently being cared for in Kempton Park, South Africa, but the cost of bringing them safely here is far beyond what we can afford. These cats are more than pets, they are family. They have brought us comfort through many difficult times, and our dream is to be reunited with them. Any donation, no matter the size, will help bring us one step closer to bringing them home. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story means just as much. Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion. With gratitude, Felicity



