GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Every donation brings hope to an animal in need

Goal$600 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byDhanush Dhanush m

Every donation brings hope to an animal in need

Help Us Save and Protect Animals in Need


Every day, countless animals struggle to survive without food, shelter, medical care, or love. Many are abandoned, injured, sick, or left to face the harsh realities of life on the streets. They cannot ask for help, but they still deserve kindness, safety, and a chance to live healthy, happy lives.


This fundraiser was created to give these animals hope. Our mission is to rescue, care for, and protect animals in need by providing food, clean water, veterinary treatment, safe shelter, and loving care until they can recover or find permanent homes.


Many rescued animals suffer from injuries, infections, malnutrition, and fear caused by neglect or abuse. With timely medical treatment, proper nutrition, and compassionate care, they can recover and live fulfilling lives. Every rescued animal is a reminder that kindness can change a life.


The money raised through this campaign will be used responsibly to support essential needs, including emergency veterinary care, vaccinations, medicines, food, rescue transportation, shelter maintenance, clean bedding, and supplies for daily care. We also hope to support sterilization and vaccination programs that help reduce the number of homeless animals and improve their long-term welfare.


Every donation, whether large or small, makes a meaningful difference. A small contribution can provide a meal for a hungry animal. A larger donation can help pay for life-saving medical treatment or support the rescue of an injured animal. Together, many small acts of kindness become a powerful force for good.


If you are unable to donate, you can still help by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Raising awareness is just as important because it helps more people learn about the challenges homeless and abandoned animals face every day.


We believe every animal deserves compassion, respect, and the opportunity to live without hunger, pain, or fear. By supporting this fundraiser, you are helping create a safer and more caring world for animals who have no one else to depend on.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for believing that every life matters. Your generosity, encouragement, and support bring hope to animals who need it most.


Together, we can rescue more animals, provide better care, and give them the second chance they deserve. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to a world where every animal is safe, healthy, and loved.


Thank you for your compassion and support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve