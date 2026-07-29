Every Day Together Matters

Over the past several months, our family has faced one difficult challenge after another. In October, my mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 cervical cancer. To care for her during this journey, I made the decision to leave my job and become her full-time caregiver.

As we were navigating that battle, our beloved dogs began facing serious health challenges of their own.

Baxter, our sweet 8-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, was diagnosed with seizures and pancreatitis just two months ago. This week, our big baby 9-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog and Great Pyrenees mix, Alfie, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

These dogs are more than pets—they are cherished members of our family, bringing comfort, love, and joy during some of the hardest days of our lives.

Between emergency hospitalizations, diagnostic testing, treatments, medications, and ongoing care, veterinary expenses have already exceeded $20,000. While I continue searching for employment, the financial burden has become overwhelming. I have exhausted my savings and taken on significant debt to provide the care my family and pets need.

I am humbly asking for help during this season of hardship. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Baxter and Alfie's medical care and treatment. If you are unable to give, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

We trust that God is walking beside us through every challenge and that His people can make a difference in times of need. Thank you for helping us fight for more precious days with those we love.





"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2 :::