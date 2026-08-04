Every Child Deserves The Little Extras Too 🍎

I know many children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, and I’m so thankful those programs exist. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that they don’t always cover the little extras—like a snack when they’re still hungry, an ice cream on special cafeteria days, or a small treat that so many other kids get to enjoy.

For some families, even a couple of extra dollars here and there just isn’t in the budget. No child should have to sit and watch their classmates enjoy something they have to go without simply because of finances.

That’s why I’m starting this fundraiser. My goal is to help make sure kids have the opportunity to enjoy those small moments without feeling left out.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help put a smile on a child’s face. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser can make just as much of a difference.

Let’s come together as a community and remind our kids that they’re seen, valued, and cared for—because sometimes the smallest acts of kindness leave the biggest impact. ❤️