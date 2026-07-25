Every Breath Matters for Lucas 💙

Hello, my name is Maria Regina Gungon, and I am the mother and full-time caregiver of my son, Lucas Kaven Malig. We live in the Philippines, and I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your support.





Lucas is a brave little boy living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that causes severe muscle weakness and affects the muscles responsible for breathing, swallowing, and movement. Because of SMA, Lucas relies on multiple medical devices every day to survive and maintain his quality of life.





Over the years, we have been incredibly blessed by the kindness of donors, families, and organizations—especially from the United States. Many of Lucas' essential medical equipment, including some of his respiratory devices, were donated by generous people who chose to help a child they had never even met. Their kindness has helped keep Lucas alive and has given our family hope during some of our most difficult moments.





Today, Lucas depends on a ventilator, cough assist machine, feeding pump, oxygen support, and other respiratory equipment as part of his daily care. These machines are not luxuries—they are necessities that help him breathe, eat, and stay safe.





Among all of his equipment, the most important is his ventilator.





Lucas uses his ventilator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Every single breath he takes depends on it. Unlike most people who can breathe naturally on their own, Lucas relies on this machine every minute of every day.





Unfortunately, the ventilator he currently uses has started showing signs of problems. Because it has been used continuously for years, we worry that it may eventually fail. As a mother, this is one of my greatest fears. A ventilator failure is not just an inconvenience—it could become a life-threatening emergency for Lucas.





What makes this situation even more difficult is that we do not have a backup ventilator available. We are constantly worried about what could happen if his current machine suddenly stops working. For a child who depends on a ventilator around the clock, having a reliable replacement is not optional—it is critical.





Living in the Philippines, obtaining specialized respiratory equipment is extremely difficult and expensive. The cost of a ventilator is far beyond what our family can afford on our own. Despite doing everything we can, the financial burden of caring for a medically complex child is overwhelming.





That is why we are humbly asking for your help.





The goal of this fundraiser is to raise funds for a replacement ventilator for Lucas before an emergency happens. We are trying to prepare now rather than wait until the day his current machine can no longer support him. Any remaining funds will also help with the medical supplies and respiratory care equipment that Lucas needs on a regular basis.





Lucas has faced countless challenges throughout his life, yet he continues to fight every single day. He has taught us more about courage, resilience, and unconditional love than we could ever imagine. Despite everything he goes through, he continues to inspire everyone around him.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to securing the equipment that helps keep Lucas alive. If you are unable to donate, sharing his story with your family, friends, and community would mean so much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Lucas' story. Thank you to everyone who has supported Lucas in the past, especially those who donated equipment and supplies from the USA. Your kindness has made an incredible difference in his life.

Please help us ensure that Lucas continues to have the support he needs to breathe safely every day.





Every breath matters. Every share helps. Every donation gives hope.





With love and gratitude,

Maria Regina & Lucas 💙🇵🇭