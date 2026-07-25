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Everwood Resin Creations

GoalR 550,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLinda Wedderspoon

Everwood Resin Creations

Help Build Everwood Resin Creations

From a Dream to a Workshop—Creating Furniture That Becomes Family Heirlooms

There is something extraordinary about a piece of furniture made by hand.

A table isn't just where meals are shared. It's where birthdays are celebrated, children finish homework, friends laugh late into the night, and families gather through every season of life.

A handcrafted jewelry box isn't just a place to store treasured possessions. It becomes a keeper of memories, holding engagement rings, handwritten notes, and family heirlooms that are passed from one generation to the next.

This is the kind of work I dream of creating.

My name is Linda, and I am building Everwood Resin Creations, a South African workshop dedicated to crafting beautiful, handcrafted furniture and décor by combining natural hardwood with crystal-clear resin. Every grain of wood tells a story, and every river of resin transforms imperfections into something breathtaking. No two pieces will ever be the same—each one will be as unique as the family who welcomes it into their home.

Why This Dream Matters

I've always believed that the things we surround ourselves with should have meaning. In a world filled with mass-produced furniture, I want to create pieces that are made with patience, care, and artistry—pieces designed to last for generations.

But this dream is about more than furniture.

It's about building a business that celebrates craftsmanship, creates opportunities for local artisans, and shows that beautiful things can be made right here in South Africa. It's about proving that creativity, dedication, and hard work can become something lasting.

Every project completed will represent hours of careful design, woodworking, resin casting, sanding, polishing, and finishing. Every customer will receive something that cannot simply be taken off a warehouse shelf—it will be made specifically for them.

What We Want to Create

Our workshop will produce:

  1. Live-edge dining and coffee tables
  2. Resin river tables
  3. Office desks
  4. Console and side tables
  5. Dining chairs and benches
  6. Jewelry and keepsake boxes
  7. Charcuterie and serving boards
  8. Decorative wall art
  9. Clocks, shelves, and custom home décor
  10. Bespoke furniture for homes, restaurants, lodges, and businesses

Each piece will be handcrafted with attention to detail, combining natural timber with vibrant resin to create furniture that is both functional and artistic.

Why We Need Your Help

Starting a furniture workshop requires specialized equipment and a safe, well-equipped workspace. While I have the vision, the skills I am developing, and the determination to make this business succeed, the cost of setting up a professional workshop is beyond what I can manage alone.

Your support will help us purchase:

  1. Professional woodworking machinery
  2. Resin casting equipment
  3. Safety equipment
  4. Dust extraction and ventilation systems
  5. Workbenches and workshop tools
  6. Initial hardwood and resin supplies
  7. Packaging materials
  8. Branding, website development, and marketing

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to opening our workshop and beginning production.

The Bigger Picture

Everwood Resin Creations is not just about selling furniture. As the business grows, I hope to create employment opportunities, mentor aspiring craftspeople, and help preserve the tradition of handcrafted woodworking in our community.

One day, I want customers to walk into our workshop, watch a table being crafted from raw timber, and know that they are taking home something made with heart, not just manufactured in a factory.

How You Can Help

If you're unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous difference by:

  1. Sharing this campaign with friends and family
  2. Following our journey on social media
  3. Introducing us to potential customers, designers, or businesses
  4. Encouraging others to support local craftsmanship

Every share expands our reach. Every kind word fuels our motivation.

Thank You

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting this dream. Whether you contribute financially or simply share our campaign, you become part of Everwood Resin Creations from the very beginning.

Years from now, when a family gathers around one of our tables or opens a handcrafted keepsake box, I hope they'll know that it exists because people believed in a dream before it became a business.

Together, we can build more than a workshop.

We can build a legacy of craftsmanship, creativity, and furniture that carries stories for generations.

With gratitude,

Linda

Founder, Everwood Resin Creations

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