Even when life is hard God is Good

I am humbly reaching out during a very painful and private legal situation, and asking for help with unexpected expenses. I cannot share the details publicly, but any support would be a true blessing. As a Christ follower, I sincerely appreciate your prayers, generosity, and understanding. I am so thankful for the amazing support I have already received from close family and friends but we are all being stretched thin and need more help. God is so very Good and I know He has some greater plan that I do not see yet. To Him be all the glory!

But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you are blessed. “And do not be afraid of their threats, nor be troubled.” But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear; having a good conscience, that when they defame you as evildoers, those who revile your good conduct in Christ may be ashamed. For it is better, if it is the will of God, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil:: ‭I Peter 3.14-17:: NKJV‬::