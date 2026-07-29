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EVA'S smile

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEva Villanueva

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eva Villanueva

EVA'S smile

Help Me Keep My Smile


Hello friends,


My name is Eva, and asking for help is not something that comes easily to me. I have always believed in giving whenever I can, serving others, and trusting God through every season. Today, however, I find myself in a position where I need to humbly ask for help.


I am a mother who is doing my best to stay afloat amid rising bills, food expenses, and ongoing health challenges. Recently, I learned that I need four dental crowns to preserve my teeth and protect my oral health. Each crown costs approximately $1500 bringing the total treatment cost to around $6,000


Unfortunately, my dental insurance has already reached its annual maximum, and I do not qualify for Medi-Cal assistance. While I am working hard to manage my responsibilities, this dental expense is simply beyond what I can afford right now.


My smile means more to me than appearance alone. Through my involvement with Food Revival, a not for profit feeding program that feeds the unhoused and shares the love of Christ., and my church community, I have the privilege of serving others, encouraging those who are struggling, and sharing the love of Christ wherever I go. I want to continue doing that with confidence and without the fear of losing my teeth or facing more serious dental problems in the future.


I am a faithful member of my church, a regular tither, and someone who believes deeply in generosity. I have been blessed to give to others over the years, and today I am learning the humility of receiving. Sometimes God works through the kindness and compassion of people, and I am trusting Him in this season.


If you feel led to contribute, no amount is too small. Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement brings me one step closer to receiving the dental care I need.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for considering helping me preserve my smile and my health. Your kindness means more than words can express.


May God richly bless you for your generosity, compassion, and support.


With gratitude,


Eva

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