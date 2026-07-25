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Help Evans Eyes 2026-2027

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byLaura Jarrell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Evan Jarrell

Help Evans Eyes 2026-2027

Hi family and friends! We are so blessed to have had so many of you on this journey with us for the last 10 years. Evan has a degenerative eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa. Every eye doctor we have been to has told us he will be blind, it’s just a matter of how long it takes because some people lose vision very quickly and others lose it over a long period of time. This link gives an explanation for what the disease is.

https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/retinitis-pigmentosa

It really is a miracle that he has any vision left at all, considering he was looking at white canes in 2017 and having a really hard time getting around. When a friend of a friend suggested we try treatment from Dr. Yu in Vancouver Canada. We’ve blind spots open up, night vision improve, he gets flashing lights in his eyes (like someone is shining a small flashlight in your eyes) that have also improved.

This is a degenerative disease that gets worse and worse, so despite years of treatment, it is an ongoing need that he has. The money from this fundraiser goes towards the ongoing costs we have to provide for him with his specialized doctor as well as herbs and vitamins that support his ocular health. I can say that he also works very dillegently to eat foods that support his eyes and avoid foods that hurt his vision. He cannot eat garlic, onions and chili peppers, and those are in everything! I watch him, day in and day out serving the Lord in worship but also in taking care of himself and his eyes.

If you have it on your heart to support him, we really are so grateful. He would be blind by now if not for finding this treatment and for kind friends and family to donate towards the cause because it is not cheap. We really deeply appreciate your help.

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