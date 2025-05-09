Campaign Image

Evan's Emergency Medical Fund

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $27,325

Campaign created by Lindsey Matykiewicz

Campaign funds will be received by Madison Matykiewicz Loeffler

Evan Loeffler, a loving husband and new father, was in a devastating biking accident that left him with over 22 broken bones in his face and a severely injured jaw. This tragic event has not only left Evan with a long and difficult recovery process but also burdened him and his wife, Madison with immense medical expenses, including ambulance transportation and multiple surgeries. As Evan prepares to undergo these surgeries, he will be forced to take a leave of absence from work, resulting in a significant loss of income. Please consider helping Evan, Madison and Baby Haze, any amount is appreciated.

Recent Donations
Jake Turner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Collins
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you buddy. Keep doing what you’re doing to heal up. We’re both blown away by your and Maty’s resilience. Looking forward to getting back on the bike with you. - Randy & Cami

Jack Miller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hoping for a full and speedy recovery! We are friends of Ann and Steve in PA.

Chris Morton
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Evan
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Derrick and Jessica
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Brittains
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So bummed to hear about the accident Evan. Hope your recovery is going well and I look forward to getting back out with you soon. Bill

Susie and Perry
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers to all of you. Wishing Evan speedy full recovery. Love, Susie and Perry.

Devin Charles
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you mend soon!

Kaitlin and Auggie Aiono
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kenny Miller
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Colm and Becky
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes for a speedy recovery

Shannon and Laura Radford
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

We see thinking of you and your family 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

To a swift recovery!! Best, Lizzie and Doj

Jim and Susan Mays
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry to hear about his accident. Praying for a speedy recovery and strength for the whole family.

Engei
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Good

Mackenzie Hite
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending your family so much love 🤍

Kristine and Jeffrey
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Evan, We love you and we pray for your speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you recover quickly! Love you lots ❤️ L+I

Evan Update

May 9th, 2025

Update from Madison:

We cannot begin to express our gratitude enough for the prayers, support, and donations. We are simply blown away in the best way by our community, the relief this has given Evan and myself is beyond words.

Evan is doing fantastic, and continues to blow away every doctor he sees, they are not used to ICU patients wanting to get up and move. 

We are so incredibly thankful and lucky that Evan’s brain, spinal cord, eyes, and neck were protected during his crash, it is honestly a miracle. He underwent surgery last Saturday to reconstruct his nose and get titanium plates permanently inserted into his face to repair his facial structure as well as hardware to wire his jaw shut. The surgeon said that it was the most severe jaw injury he has seen in a long time but was able to successfully put the pieces back together. 

Evan has been hitting major milestones everyday during recovery and is working on learning to eat and breathe with his injuries. He is navigating how to use his trach which will potentially remain with the him until the hardware is removed from his jaw. We are hoping for discharge soon so that we can make our way back to the valley to continue his healing journey. 

Next surgery is about 5 weeks out, and he will more than likely need a 3rd to repair damage done to his teeth. 

All in all, we are lucky he is alive and that his injuries are repairable. He has continued to be his positive self and is focused on healing as soon as possible.


