Evan's Emergency Medical Fund

Evan Loeffler, a loving husband and new father, was in a devastating biking accident that left him with over 22 broken bones in his face and a severely injured jaw. This tragic event has not only left Evan with a long and difficult recovery process but also burdened him and his wife, Madison with immense medical expenses, including ambulance transportation and multiple surgeries. As Evan prepares to undergo these surgeries, he will be forced to take a leave of absence from work, resulting in a significant loss of income. Please consider helping Evan, Madison and Baby Haze, any amount is appreciated.