Save Evan’s Eyes

Evan was diagnosed with a rare eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa in 2008. Please click this link on Retinitis Pigmentosa to see an explanation of what it is. He visited some of the best eye doctors in California who told him that there was no treatment or cure and that he would go blind, it was only a matter of time. He showed such patient endurance during this time and didn’t let it stop him from doing anything. I was so impressed and thankful for how he really believed in God through it all and kept leading worship every week. In 2017 we were living in Bellevue, Washington and he was no longer driving and we were also looking at getting him a white cane because his vision had decreased so much that walking down a crowded street was difficult and he would sometimes run into people he was passing. Then I had a friend of a friend tell me that she also had RP and was getting treatment for RP. Through her we were connected with Dr. Yu of Wellspring Clinic in Vancouver, Canada. Evan has been seeing him since January 2018 and it has been life changing for us all. Through this treatment he has recovered sight in blind spots as well as significantly helping his night vision. Because this is a degenerative disease, he needs ongoing treatment and this is not covered by insurance. We are so thankful for people who have been faithful to pray for him and given to this need in the past. We have had so many people ask about him, how his eyes are and when he is going back. Thank you! This treatment has really been a miracle in our lives. He could have been completely blind by now but he is not. The amount of this campaign is the cost for the year of 2024 as he will need to go to Vancouver 3-4 times this year. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.