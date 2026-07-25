Evangelism world Wide and Local

I’m 78 years old, and my own basic needs are already covered through teaching piano lessons. God has placed on my heart a desire to support evangelism locally and around the world.





I have personally experienced God’s healing power in my life. He healed severe back pain from a car accident, fluid in my lungs, plantar fasciitis, and hip pain that had kept me from evangelizing and walking golf courses. I have also seen God provide practical help, including a reliable car when mine failed. These experiences strengthened my faith and confirmed my calling to support evangelists and outreach ministries.





I have also seen evangelism in action through Pastor Mark at Vertical Life Church in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. At Pride Fest in Minneapolis, I saw him lead a circle of 10 gay women holding hands in prayer as they gave their lives to Jesus. That moment showed me the power of loving, bold, Christ-centered outreach.





This campaign is meant to help fund evangelism locally and worldwide, including ministries such as Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, and Teen Challenge. I will share updates and testimonies so supporters can see how the funds are used. My goal is $5,000, and any amount above that will continue to support the same mission.





Thank you for considering partnering with me in this work.





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