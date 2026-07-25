Evangelism to Kenya

Shalom, we will make this short and sweet. By God's hand my wife Olivia and I have been called to minister in Kenya under Healing River Ministries, the evangelistic outreach of our church. I was fortunate enough to be in Kenya January of this year, with Healing River Ministries, and saw God pour out his spirit in the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa and Masailand (specifically Mashuru). From preaching the kingdom Gospel we saw God baptize people in his fire and power, miracle healing and deliverance from demonic oppression. Our God is moving mightily with a strong hand in Kenya! The Lord revealed to us an amazing orphanage that we help to financially and spiritually take care of in Nairobi called St. Ann's Orphanage. There is much labor to be done in preaching, teaching and mentoring many churches (at least 30) all over the country of Kenya and need financial support to pay for plane tickets, food, clothing, lodging, expired passports and Visas. Any donation no matter the amount is a seed sown into the move of God and is greatly appreciated. May the Lord bless you 100 fold for your generosity.

May Grace, peace, mercy and Love be poured out on you and your families from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen!