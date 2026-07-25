Evangelism and Feeding ministry

Me and my wife had a vission that the Lord Jesus show us, for the childrens in many place here in the Phillipines we see many our fellow fililipino are suffering and starving so the Lord put us a passion for them not just only to feed them but to share the love of God to them and we hope that we can get some who are open hearted and willing to share for this mission that we are doing for 3years from now and we share the love of God mostly for the childrens.