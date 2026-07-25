Support Christ Evangelism and Compassion Ministry





Every day, countless people are searching for hope, healing, and love. Christ Evangelism and Compassion Ministry exists to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ while extending practical compassion to the poor, widows, orphans, vulnerable children, the sick, and families in crisis. Through evangelistic outreaches, discipleship, prayer, food distribution, Bible donations, and community support, lives are being transformed by God's grace.





Your generous gift can help us reach unreached communities, organize crusades, provide Bibles, support children in need, care for struggling families, and bring hope where despair has taken root. No donation is too small—every contribution becomes a seed that changes lives and advances God's Kingdom.





Join us today as a partner in this mission. Together, we can proclaim the Good News, demonstrate Christ's love through compassionate action, and make an eternal impact. Thank you for standing with us in faith, prayer, and generous giving. May God richly bless you for helping transform lives in Jesus' name.