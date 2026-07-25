Evangelising the gospel of Christ.

Purpose of Christ Evangelism and Compassion Ministry (CECM)

Christ Evangelism and Compassion Ministry (CECM) exists to glorify God by proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ and demonstrating His love through compassionate service to humanity. Our purpose is to fulfill the Great Commission by reaching people of all ages, tribes, and backgrounds with the message of salvation, making faithful disciples, planting Christ-centered fellowships, and equipping believers to live according to God's Word.

We believe that the Gospel is not only to be preached but also to be demonstrated through practical acts of love. Following the example of Jesus Christ, CECM is committed to serving the poor, widows, orphans, vulnerable children, people living with disabilities, the elderly, and families facing hardship. We seek to bring hope to the hopeless by meeting both spiritual and practical needs through prayer, counseling, relief assistance, education, medical outreach, and community development initiatives.

Our ministry is dedicated to organizing evangelistic crusades, open-air meetings, village and town outreaches, prison ministry, school ministry, hospital visitation, home fellowships, youth and children's programs, and leadership training. Through these activities we seek to lead people into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, strengthen local churches, and encourage believers to become effective witnesses of the Gospel.

CECM also promotes unity among Christians by partnering with churches, ministries, and organizations that uphold the biblical message of salvation through Jesus Christ. We desire to raise spiritually mature leaders who serve with integrity, humility, compassion, and biblical truth while inspiring communities to live in peace, justice, and love.

As a ministry of compassion, we strive to respond to emergencies and community needs through food distribution, clothing, clean water initiatives, healthcare support, educational assistance, skills empowerment, and other charitable programs that restore dignity and improve lives. Every act of compassion is carried out as an expression of Christ's love and as an opportunity to share the hope found in Him.

Our vision is to see transformed lives, restored families, empowered communities, and nations impacted by the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, prayer, faithful stewardship, and unwavering commitment to God's Word, Christ Evangelism and Compassion Ministry seeks to bring the light of Christ to every community, making His love known through both the proclamation of the Gospel and practical acts of compassion until He comes again.