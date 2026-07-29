Here Comes the Sun a Therapy Cat for Evangeline

"Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter..."

For our 14-year-old daughter, Evangeline, the last nine months have felt like a winter that wouldn't end. She has been fighting a relentless battle against an intractable migraine that has turned her life upside down. This journey has included grueling hospital stays, intense medical procedures, and significant neurological challenges.

Evangeline is a girl of deep faith in Jesus, immense creativity, and a heart that beats for her family and the music of The Beatles. She has faced this terrible journey with gentleness, patience, long-suffering, and a willingness to keep going when things seem bleakest.

This journey is complicated, however, by the fact that Evangeline has always walked a path with intense anxiety. It is a part of who she is, and something she has managed with grace for years. Since the physical pain became constant in June, it is a lingering cloud that she works through every single day. The physical trauma of the last few months, however, has made that cloud much heavier.

She has found that the quiet, non-assuming presence of a cat is the only thing that can pierce through that cloud and provide a 'reset' for her anxious heart. While her three family cats are her dear friends, she needs a specialized partner who can see her through the darkest parts of this journey and the highest peaks of her anxiety.

Evangeline relies on prayer and the support of our community to get through her toughest days. She dreams of a companion who can go where she goes—a partner who can transform her medical trauma into a journey of hope.

Why a Therapy Cat is Different

You may be wondering why our three beloved family cats aren’t enough? While she loves them dearly and they offer great comfort at home, a Certified Therapy Cat is fundamentally different from a pet or an emotional support animal. A therapy cat is a specialized service partner chosen for an unflappable temperament and trained to work even in stressful environments. This cat will be specifically trained to:

Migraine Alert: Sense the subtle physiological changes that happen before an attack hits, allowing Evangeline to take her rescue meds hopefully before the pain peaks.

Sense the subtle physiological changes that happen before an attack hits, allowing Evangeline to take her rescue meds hopefully before the pain peaks. Deep Pressure Therapy (DPT): Provide "grounding" by sitting on her lap or chest for hours during a crisis, using their weight and rhythmic purring to calm her nervous system and reduce tremors.

Provide "grounding" by sitting on her lap or chest for hours during a crisis, using their weight and rhythmic purring to calm her nervous system and reduce tremors. Medical Companion: Unlike a regular pet, a registered therapy cat is certified to enter medical facilities with prior authorization. Having her "brave friend" on her lap during scary infusions and blood draws would change her entire medical experience.

The Financial Need

Acquiring and training a cat of this caliber is a significant investment. Between the specialized breeding for temperament, professional service training, and certification, the cost has been quoted at $5,500. This does not include potential shipping costs or unforeseen medical clearances or procedures.

Because our family of six is currently dealing with significant medical debt from this 9-month battle, we are reaching out for "a little help from our friends." Any funds raised beyond the cost of the cat and its training will go directly toward Evangeline’s mounting medical bills, helping our family stay afloat as we continue her treatment.

By contributing to this fund, you are providing Evangeline with a tangible answer to her prayers—a living, breathing source of comfort and a guardian to walk beside her.

In the words of her favorite band: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." Thank you for making so much love possible for our girl.







