Help Me Go Back to College and Earn My Degree

Hello, my name is Ethyl, and I’m reaching out with hope in my heart and a dream I’ve held onto for over two decades.

Back in 2001, I had to put my college education on hold when my father suffered a stroke. I became his caregiver and started working to support my family. Since then, life has moved quickly—I’ve worked hard, and now I’m raising a bright 3-year-old daughter who inspires me every single day.

But one dream has never left me: to complete my bachelor's degree.

Recently, I set my sights on a career in a government institution—work that would allow me to serve my community, provide stability for my daughter, and open new doors for our future. I've already passed the Civil Service Examination. The only thing standing in the way is my unfinished degree.

I want to go back to college, but financially, I simply can’t afford it. My income barely covers our daily needs, and there’s nothing left for tuition, books, or transportation. That’s why I’m turning to you—kind friends, strangers, and supporters—for help.

Any amount you can give will go directly toward covering my tuition fees and related school expenses. Your support will not only help me earn a degree—it will help me create a better life for my daughter and show her that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Thank you for believing in second chances and for helping make this dream possible.

With gratitude,

Ethyl