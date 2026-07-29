Ethiopia Mission Trip

Hi everyone,





I’ve been given the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Ethiopia, and I’m currently raising money to help cover the costs of the trip. This is something I’ve been praying about and looking forward to, and I’m excited for the chance to serve others while growing in my faith. While in Ethiopia, our team will be working with local communities, helping with outreach efforts, evangelizing, and supporting ongoing ministry work. More than anything, I’m looking forward to meeting people, learning from them, and doing whatever I can to be a positive impact during our time there.

This trip isn’t a vacation for me. It’s an opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone, serve others, and spread the gospel. I know it will be a humbling experience that will challenge me, teach me, and help me grow in ways I can’t fully anticipate yet. The funds raised will go toward travel expenses, lodging, meals, and the materials needed for the mission. Any amount helps and is greatly appreciated. If you’re unable to donate, prayers for safe travels, meaningful connections, and a successful trip would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering supporting me. I’m grateful for any help, whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this page with others. God bless, and thank you for being part of this journey.



