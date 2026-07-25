Mission to Tokyo - Evangelize Hearts!

Hey everyone! My name is Ethan, and I'm 18. I just graduated from high school, and I'm currently in the middle of a gap year to explore my options. One of the things I've been considering the most is being a missionary, so I'm really excited for this opportunity. In a little less than 3 months, I'll be going to Tokyo, Japan, with the International Mission Board (IMB)

Before coming to know Christ, my family had been generationally Mormon. When I was around eight years old, my parents began questioning Mormonism and searching for the truth, and over time God graciously drew both of them to Himself, first my dad, and then my mom two years later. After leaving Mormonism, my parents became passionate about learning who Jesus truly is and faithfully taught my siblings and me about Him. As I listened and learned, God worked in my heart and gave me the desire to follow Jesus as my Lord and Savior. Since then, I’ve been growing in my faith and studying His Word, and God has given me a desire not only to keep growing but also to share the truth of the Gospel with others, which is part of why I’m excited for the opportunity to serve in Tokyo.

The mission will be highly focused on university students. Throughout the trip, we’ll be hosting summer events as a way to share the Gospel. We’ll also be going out into the community, using our hobbies to connect with people, evangelize, and invite them to these events. One of the biggest parts of the mission will be partnering with a local church, helping with whatever they need, and encouraging them in their ministry.

Japan is one of the least evangelized countries in the world, with only about 1% of the population identifying as Christian, and many people have never heard the Gospel clearly. Religion in Japan is often very private and usually kept to oneself, so having strong personal beliefs can feel unusual to many people. Japanese culture also places a strong emphasis on self-discipline and not burdening others, so a faith like Christianity, which teaches relying on Jesus, can sometimes be difficult to understand or accept at first. That’s why getting out into the community and hosting events is so important. By building genuine relationships and sharing the Gospel little by little, these barriers can begin to be broken down.

The total cost of the trip is $5,000. My goal is to raise half of that and then cover the rest through work. I’m currently working two jobs and am on track to make enough for the trip. Donations will go directly toward the cost of flights, which are about $2,500. Any support is greatly appreciated, and if you’re not able to give financially, your prayers are just as important to me.

As we head out to Tokyo, please pray for us and everyone in Japan that they may come to know God. Thank you so much for reading this, and if you feel like sending it to anyone you know it'd be a huge help!