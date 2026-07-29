Ethan and Shellie's celebration of Holy Matrimony

To my dearest humans... Friends, family, everyone.

As many of you know at this point(we've been talking about it enough!), there is some really, really, REALLY big news that has finally taken place in my life: I have finally found the woman that is to be the person I spend the rest of my life with.

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Shellie is exactly the woman that I have needed, my whole life, to be the man that I was created to be. She helps me to have a fuller, seeking heart for our Lord, she helps me be a better man, and she challenges and expands me in the exact way that I have needed. I am truly over the moon to marry her, create children with her, and to seek God with her for the rest of our lives.

What we are preparing for now is the day itself. And this is where we need your help.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Putting on an event of this size for the amount of people that we want to celebrate with is no small undertaking... We are connecting with many local friends to help with a variety of different parts of this process, everything from decorations, to entertainment, to food to tables and chairs, even the venue itself.... It's the wonderful AND hard part about having so many wonderful people in our lives... There are alot of hands to help, AND alot of folks to provide for!! 🤣 And, while there are so many parts of this wedding that we are receiving help, one of the areas we need the most assistance is with financial support, because we are paying for all of this completely out of pocket. Things add up REALLY quickly with weddings(photographer, food, rentals, etc.), especially these days, and ESPECIALLY with the economy. Things just dont go quite as far as they used to!!! 😬

We are both working very diligently in our careers to have the finances to be able to do this, while still paying the bills, and making the space in our schedules to do the planning itself. We are staying upbeat, but it really comes down to the fact that.... we need more help.

This is where you all come in.

Right now, the hardest wall we are running into is the finances themselves.

There have been so many benefactors already, without whom this would genuinely not be possible to do(you know who you are). There has already been so much help, and people willing to donate time and resources. It's been such a beautiful thing to see how many people are coming out to help us.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

But, shooting straight, we could really use some additional funds.

We want all of our family, friends, and loved ones to be able to come to this, but we have already had to start making some concessions, because it takes resources to be able to provide for everyone(especially with a guest list the size of ours...!!!). There just is, quite simply, no way to have EVERYONE there. But if you can help us in this way, you will be sincerely remembered, prayed for, and praised in our hearts. 🙏

Truly, no amount is too small(OR too large!!! 🤣), and every bit that you can donate to this cause would be a help beyond what I could describe to you. I want this day to be special. For me, yes, but most especially, for my darling girl. She is such a good woman, and such an incredibly deserving woman of receiving a special day in the fullness of what it can be. She is truly worthy of it.

So, in advance....

Thank you all, SO much. I truly am so thankful to have you all in my life. And, if you happened to be someone that I do not yet know, I am am equally thankful for your gift. God bless you.

We are so looking forward to seeing you all, celebrating with you, and sharing in what you have helped us create!!! It TRULY DOES take a village!

Blessings,

Ethan Stevenson and Shellie White(For now! 😉)

🕊✝️❤️✝️🕊✝️🙏✝️🕊✝️❤️✝️🕊