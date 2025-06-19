Support Free Online Spanish Seminary

Every gift doubled!

$9,000 match is already in place!

A generous partner has already committed $9,000.

We need your help to unlock the full $18,000 match!

The Eternal Joy Evangelical Theological Seminary (STEGE) is an institution founded by a group of professors who sought to provide biblical education in regions of Latin America where opportunities to learn the Word of God and be prepared to take on leadership positions in churches were limited.

The reality is that today there is still a lack of educational resources to sustain the growth and expansion of the evangelical church in various cities and towns in Latin America. In light of this reality, the seminary seeks to provide free Biblical education to churches and interested students in places where Bible institutes or seminaries do not exist. Our goal is for pastors and leaders seeking Biblical instruction and spiritual formation to become increasingly better prepared to serve in their respective churches.

Take a look through Eternal Joy Ministry's free online seminary here.

In addition to ministries involving spiritual growth, we also promote a scholarship program that provides financial support to faithful adolescents, young adults of the church, and potential pastoral leaders who seek to share the gospel of Christ in the future.