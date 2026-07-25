Esther's Car Fund

Esther is looking to take up a job in Lubbock at a medical center after her schooling. She doesn't have a car though and that narrows the search down quite a bit and it would be a lot more helpful if she did have a car. This fund should help with finding one and registering a reliable car for her. We also plan to travel and road trip with this car and my car, being as old as it is, isn't too reliable for our purposes. It also makes it hard as we are both students for us to save up.





With all that being said, any donation is welcomed and will go towards this car for Esther. We appreciate all the support!





P.S. If you see a car in the Lubbock area or know of anyone selling, please let us know!