Help Esther's 2nd Fight with Cancer

Friends, Family, and loving spectators,

Our beautiful and kind Esther Hall received the devastating news a few weeks back that her cancer has returned and taken an unexpected turn — this time, it’s Stage 3 invasive. She will soon undergo a double mastectomy to remove the tumors, but the journey doesn’t stop there. Her fight continues with an intensive 6-week follow-up treatment in Cancun, Mexico at a clinic called Immunocine, designed to eliminate the remaining cancer and clear it from her lymph nodes. This specialized treatment, along with the surgery, offers real hope but it comes with a cost of $110,000.

Putting this fundraiser out there has been a vulnerable step for her. She will be covering all of the travel expenses, but they need our help to fund the medical. Most of us know the truth from scripture: God has designed community so beautifully and part of that design is to "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." I, for one, am overjoyed to give my tithe in order see a wife continue to love her husband, and a mother to continue to raise her children. Esther has been a pillar in El Dorado County by caring for your health and the health of your family members. I am now calling on El Dorado County and beyond to do the same in return.

Please join me in support of her. I am believing in God's amazing design, and in His love in all of you. Please pray for her in this journey and pray for her family. Thank you so much for the consideration.

Proverbs 11:24-25 says, "One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give and suffers want. 25 Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."

May God bless you all the more for having open hands and giving freely!