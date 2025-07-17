Help Esther's 2nd Fight with Cancer

Goal:
USD $110,000
Raised:
USD $60,023
Campaign funds will be received by Esther Hall
Friends, Family, and loving spectators,
Our beautiful and kind Esther Hall received the devastating news a few weeks back that her cancer has returned and taken an unexpected turn — this time, it’s Stage 3 invasive. She will soon undergo a double mastectomy to remove the tumors, but the journey doesn’t stop there. Her fight continues with an intensive 6-week follow-up treatment in Cancun, Mexico at a clinic called Immunocine, designed to eliminate the remaining cancer and clear it from her lymph nodes. This specialized treatment, along with the surgery, offers real hope but it comes with a cost of $110,000.
Putting this fundraiser out there has been a vulnerable step for her. She will be covering all of the travel expenses, but they need our help to fund the medical. Most of us know the truth from scripture: God has designed community so beautifully and part of that design is to "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." I, for one, am overjoyed to give my tithe in order see a wife continue to love her husband, and a mother to continue to raise her children. Esther has been a pillar in El Dorado County by caring for your health and the health of your family members. I am now calling on El Dorado County and beyond to do the same in return.
Please join me in support of her. I am believing in God's amazing design, and in His love in all of you. Please pray for her in this journey and pray for her family. Thank you so much for the consideration.
Proverbs 11:24-25 says, "One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give and suffers want. 25 Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."
May God bless you all the more for having open hands and giving freely!
We love you!!
Praying for you and your family. May this journey heal and restore your body. Lots of love!
Continual prayers healing, recovery and hope! 🙏❤️
We love you!
You and your beautiful family are in my prayers. May God encourage, strengthen and heal you completely
Praying for healing
Praying for your procedure and for your healing.
Sending with love
Sending love and strength.
Praying for you and your family
Praying for you, Hall family! Trusting in the Healer.
Praying for you all
July 17th, 2025
Yesterday I got my first treatment from Immunocine!! All the doctors and staff there were so excited that it was treatment day 😁 It’s such an incredible thing to get a personalized immunotherapy exactly targeted to my tumor cells. I am continually blessed by all your prayers and generous donations. I am still pinching myself that this is really happening and you have all made it possible♥️
I’m going home tomorrow for a week and then will be back the following week for my second dose. I’m looking forward to holding my kids tight!! I’ll keep you all posted! Thank you again for everything ♥️
July 1st, 2025
Thanks to all of you, Fred and I are on our way to Cancun for my first treatment! It has been an unbelievable blessing to watch your generosity turn into a reality. I will be starting with a CT scan, blood tests, and oncology appointments when I arrive. During the 2.5 weeks that I’m there, they’ll be making my personalized treatment based on my tumor DNA. I’ll get the first of 3 injections towards the end of my trip. Then I’ll go back to Sacramento for a week and return a week later for my second dose.
I’m looking forward to resting while we’re down here but I’ll be anxious to get back to our kids in not too long! I’ll keep you posted along the way. Thank you for supporting us in ways we can’t even imagine♥️
Esther
June 15th, 2025
Hi everyone, Esther here! I have been utterly blown away by the generosity and love that I have received here. It is a humbling and incredible thing to watch God work through so many people for my benefit. Thank you for supporting me and my family in such a beautiful way. I have received personal checks along the way and with those, we are getting very close to our goal! I'm in awe.
As an update, Fred and I met with oncology last week and got some pretty devastating news. With the recommended chemo and radiation, the prognosis is 40-50% success with a high risk of recurrence. I said out loud to him, "Well that's not good." I immediately reached out to the oncologists at Immunocine in Cancun to get their prognosis, specific to my tumor. I am also seeking a second opinion at UCSF Breast Cancer Clinic. I hope to hear back from both of hem this week so that we can start either treatment in 2-3 weeks time. I'll keep you all posted on what decisions are made this week.
In the meantime, I feel your prayers and I know God is working. I am meant to bear this burden to learn something for myself, my husband, my children, or maybe all three. God is sustaining me through my relationship with Him and through using all of you. Fred and I thank you for your generosity and love.
Esther
June 1st, 2025
FIA is a workout group that Esther has been apart of for 2 years. They are supportive, push each other, and commit to encouraging a healthy lifestyle in every woman. Tonight Esther (whose given workout nickname is Sugar Mama) was honored. Not only was it her 100th workout, but her final before the surgery.
I will keep you all updated with whatever Esther feels comfortable sharing. Thank you for keeping up the momentum on this campaign. Whatever amount you gave-big or small-will be honored by your God who loves you, cares for your finances and will bless your generosity.
June 1st, 2025
Hello all! Tonight Esther had her last FIA workout with some amazingly supportive women, as she has her surgery scheduled for this Wednesday at 7:30 AM. Please be in prayer for her this week. A double mastectomy is deeply personal (I imagine!!).
I’ll post their group picture in another post :)
May 30th, 2025
You all have been, and continue to be, so incredibly generous. The outpouring of this community is inspiring hope in all of us, especially in a world that often feels dark and hopeless. Thank you. May God bless each and every one of you ten-fold for the generosity. I also want to acknowledge the trust you put in Esther, and her decision to take this route. It’s not conventional, obviously, but God has had his hand in every phone call and every appointment. The intimate ways in which He is involved is astounding! Praise Him! We are working on getting the payments released to Esther, as they have put down a $7,000 deposit for treatment today. She is so grateful for you. I think speechless might be a better word!
With so much Christ-like love,
Caitlyn
