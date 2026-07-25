GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Establishing Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity, Prog

Goal₦140,646,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAhmed Akinsanya

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ahmed Akinsanya

Establishing Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity, Prog

1. Executive Summary


This proposal outlines a plan to establish two community-based technology training centres—one in Zaria (Kaduna State) and one in Gombe (Gombe State)—dedicated to equipping out-of-school children with future-ready skills. The centres will deliver hands-on training in digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, basic programming, and introductory artificial intelligence/machine learning to 500 children annually (250 per centre). By targeting the most vulnerable, excluded learners, the project aims to bridge the digital divide, create alternative pathways to dignified livelihoods, and reduce the risk of cybercrime victimisation and perpetration. The total first-year budget is $150,000**, covering infrastructure, equipment, personnel, and operations, with a recurring annual cost of **$85,000 thereafter.


---


2. Background and Problem Statement


Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children globally, with an estimated 10.5 million not in formal education. The northern states, including Kaduna (where Zaria is located) and Gombe, bear a disproportionate burden due to poverty, cultural barriers, and insecurity. Without intervention, these children face a future of chronic unemployment, economic exclusion, and susceptibility to negative influences, including online fraud and cybercrime—a growing concern in the region.


Simultaneously, the global economy is being reshaped by digital technologies. By 2030, over 70% of all new jobs will require foundational digital skills, and AI is set to contribute $15.7 trillion to the world economy. Excluding Nigeria’s vast population of out-of-school children from this revolution not only deepens inequality but represents a massive loss of human potential. Zaria and Gombe, both historic cities with growing youth populations, have the community structures and latent talent to become hubs of inclusive digital innovation if given the right support.


This project exists at the intersection of a crisis (out-of-school children) and an opportunity (the digital economy).


---


3. Importance and Rationale


· Economic Empowerment: Digital skills offer the quickest route to freelance work, remote micro-jobs, and tech-enabled entrepreneurship even for those without formal certificates.

· Crime Prevention: Cybersecurity training teaches ethics, responsible online behaviour, and defense against fraud, directly countering the allure of cybercrime.

· Pathway to Formal Education: Engaging out-of-school children with exciting technology can rekindle their interest in learning, creating a bridge back into the formal system or vocational training.

· Inclusive AI Future: Early exposure to AI ensures that underprivileged children are not just consumers but potential creators of technology, mitigating algorithmic bias and ensuring diverse voices in the digital space.

· Community Resilience: Centres become community assets, offering digital services, awareness campaigns, and a safe space for children.


---


4. Project Description


Model: Two physical training centres, one in the heart of Zaria city and one in Gombe metropolis, located in accessible community spaces (renovated existing structures or rented facilities). Each centre operates year-round with rolling cohorts.


Target Participants: Out-of-school children aged 10–17, with a deliberate 50% quota for girls, recruited through community leaders, religious institutions, and NGOs.


Curriculum (4-Month Cycle per Child):


1. Digital Literacy (Month 1): Keyboard/mouse skills, operating systems, internet navigation, productivity tools (Google Docs/Sheets), online communication etiquette.

2. Cybersecurity & Digital Citizenship (Month 2): Password hygiene, recognising phishing, data privacy, social media safety, consequences of cybercrime, ethical hacking basics.

3. Programming Fundamentals (Months 3-4): Visual programming (Scratch), introduction to Python, building simple websites (HTML/CSS), logical thinking and problem-solving.

4. AI & Machine Learning Awareness (Integrated across months 3-4): What is AI? How machines learn (simple demos), training a model with teachable machine, AI ethics, and building a mini-project (e.g., image classifier).


Training Delivery:


· 20 laptops per centre (40 total), projector, offline-capable learning content (Raspberry Pi server with Kolibri).

· Two daily shifts (morning and afternoon), each with 25 children, 5 days a week.

· 3 intakes per year per centre = 75 children per intake × 3 = 225–250 children/centre/year.

· Blended approach: Instructor-led sessions, peer learning, practical projects, and guest tech mentors.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve