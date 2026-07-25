Establishing Digital Literacy, Cybersecurity, Prog

1. Executive Summary





This proposal outlines a plan to establish two community-based technology training centres—one in Zaria (Kaduna State) and one in Gombe (Gombe State)—dedicated to equipping out-of-school children with future-ready skills. The centres will deliver hands-on training in digital literacy, cybersecurity awareness, basic programming, and introductory artificial intelligence/machine learning to 500 children annually (250 per centre). By targeting the most vulnerable, excluded learners, the project aims to bridge the digital divide, create alternative pathways to dignified livelihoods, and reduce the risk of cybercrime victimisation and perpetration. The total first-year budget is $150,000**, covering infrastructure, equipment, personnel, and operations, with a recurring annual cost of **$85,000 thereafter.





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2. Background and Problem Statement





Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children globally, with an estimated 10.5 million not in formal education. The northern states, including Kaduna (where Zaria is located) and Gombe, bear a disproportionate burden due to poverty, cultural barriers, and insecurity. Without intervention, these children face a future of chronic unemployment, economic exclusion, and susceptibility to negative influences, including online fraud and cybercrime—a growing concern in the region.





Simultaneously, the global economy is being reshaped by digital technologies. By 2030, over 70% of all new jobs will require foundational digital skills, and AI is set to contribute $15.7 trillion to the world economy. Excluding Nigeria’s vast population of out-of-school children from this revolution not only deepens inequality but represents a massive loss of human potential. Zaria and Gombe, both historic cities with growing youth populations, have the community structures and latent talent to become hubs of inclusive digital innovation if given the right support.





This project exists at the intersection of a crisis (out-of-school children) and an opportunity (the digital economy).





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3. Importance and Rationale





· Economic Empowerment: Digital skills offer the quickest route to freelance work, remote micro-jobs, and tech-enabled entrepreneurship even for those without formal certificates.

· Crime Prevention: Cybersecurity training teaches ethics, responsible online behaviour, and defense against fraud, directly countering the allure of cybercrime.

· Pathway to Formal Education: Engaging out-of-school children with exciting technology can rekindle their interest in learning, creating a bridge back into the formal system or vocational training.

· Inclusive AI Future: Early exposure to AI ensures that underprivileged children are not just consumers but potential creators of technology, mitigating algorithmic bias and ensuring diverse voices in the digital space.

· Community Resilience: Centres become community assets, offering digital services, awareness campaigns, and a safe space for children.





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4. Project Description





Model: Two physical training centres, one in the heart of Zaria city and one in Gombe metropolis, located in accessible community spaces (renovated existing structures or rented facilities). Each centre operates year-round with rolling cohorts.





Target Participants: Out-of-school children aged 10–17, with a deliberate 50% quota for girls, recruited through community leaders, religious institutions, and NGOs.





Curriculum (4-Month Cycle per Child):





1. Digital Literacy (Month 1): Keyboard/mouse skills, operating systems, internet navigation, productivity tools (Google Docs/Sheets), online communication etiquette.

2. Cybersecurity & Digital Citizenship (Month 2): Password hygiene, recognising phishing, data privacy, social media safety, consequences of cybercrime, ethical hacking basics.

3. Programming Fundamentals (Months 3-4): Visual programming (Scratch), introduction to Python, building simple websites (HTML/CSS), logical thinking and problem-solving.

4. AI & Machine Learning Awareness (Integrated across months 3-4): What is AI? How machines learn (simple demos), training a model with teachable machine, AI ethics, and building a mini-project (e.g., image classifier).





Training Delivery:





· 20 laptops per centre (40 total), projector, offline-capable learning content (Raspberry Pi server with Kolibri).

· Two daily shifts (morning and afternoon), each with 25 children, 5 days a week.

· 3 intakes per year per centre = 75 children per intake × 3 = 225–250 children/centre/year.

· Blended approach: Instructor-led sessions, peer learning, practical projects, and guest tech mentors.