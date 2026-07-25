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Appeal for Legal Representation and Support

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMonique Lampkin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Monique Lampkin

Appeal for Legal Representation and Support

Dear Prospective Donors, Attorneys, Sponsors and Supporters,

Thank You for Taking the Time to Read My Appeal!


After working for Marathon Oil Corporation for nine years, I lost my job during a large company layoff. As I searched for answers, several witnesses with firsthand knowledge came forward and shared information that led me to believe the layoffs and retirement-related issues deserve a closer review.


Although these events began in 2015, a series of later events brought new information and concerns to light. Based on the facts available to me, supporting evidence and my understanding of the applicable law, I made the decision to bring this matter before the Court. My goal is to have the evidence carefully reviewed based on facts and the law—not assumptions or speculation.


Today, I am representing myself (Pro Se) in Federal Court, Case No. 4:25-cv-00371, while I continue to search for qualified legal counsel. I am asking for both legal representation and financial support so my case can receive the careful review it deserves.


Before reviewing the court records on PACER, I encourage you to read my Summary of Facts, which explains the background of my case in plain language.


About My Case

  1. My case raises concerns about possible issues involving employee retirement benefits and possible workplace discrimination.
  2. Several witnesses with firsthand knowledge have shared information about what happened during a large company layoff. Their statements, along with the available evidence and records, should be carefully reviewed by experienced legal professionals.
  3. My goal is simple: to make sure the facts are fully examined and evaluated under the law.


Why I Need Help

  1. For more than a year, I have searched for an experienced attorney to represent me. I have contacted many lawyers and law firms, but I have not yet been able to secure legal representation. Some firms had conflicts of interest, others had limited availability, and some declined my case for other reasons.
  2. To protect my legal rights, I have continued to represent myself in court. I have done everything I can on my own, but I have reached the point where I need experienced legal counsel.
  3. I am looking for a Texas-licensed trial attorney (litigator), an ERISA attorney, or a civil rights attorney who is willing to review my case, evaluate the evidence, and determine the best legal strategy moving forward.

Because this case involves several legal and factual issues, I believe it deserves a careful and thorough review.


Why I Am Raising Funds

The next stage of my case requires professional legal work, expert analysis, and court discovery. These services are necessary, but they are also expensive.

Donations will help pay for:

  1. Review and certification of retirement and pension plan documents
  2. Forensic review of pension and 401(k) records
  3. Statistical analysis of layoff information
  4. Court discovery costs, including subpoenas and document management
  5. Attorney consultations
  6. Expert witness reviews
  7. Legal research and case preparation

These resources will help qualified professionals determine whether the evidence supports additional legal claims.


What Donations Will Not Be Used For

This fundraiser does not guarantee a legal victory or promise any specific outcome.

The funds are not being raised to pursue speculative claims or to immediately file a class action lawsuit. I am the only plaintiff in this case and do not plan to add others to my complaint. The purpose of this fundraiser is to allow qualified attorneys and experts to review the evidence and determine what legal action, if any, is appropriate.


Important Information for Donors

Please know that:

  1. A donation does not make you a party to this lawsuit.
  2. A donation does not make you a member of a class action.
  3. A donation does not entitle you to receive financial compensation from this case.
  4. No legal outcome is promised or guaranteed.


Legal Defense Fund

Contributions will support the Monique Lampkin Legal Defense Fund.

The fund is associated with IRS EIN 41-6849114. Once sufficient funding is received, a dedicated bank account will be established for the fund. All contributions will be used solely for legitimate legal and litigation-related expenses, including attorney consultations, case preparation, expert review, and necessary discovery-related costs.


Why This Matters

I believe every person deserves to be treated fairly under the law. My goal is to make sure the facts are carefully reviewed by qualified attorneys and experts. If the evidence supports additional legal claims, those decisions should be based on facts, evidence, and the law. I respect the Court and the legal process. I remain committed to presenting my case honestly, professionally, and with integrity.


How You Can Help

You can support this effort by:

  1. Donating to my Legal Defense Fund
  2. Referring an experienced trial attorney (litigator), ERISA attorney, or civil rights attorney
  3. Introducing me to organizations that support civil rights or employment litigation
  4. Sharing this appeal with others who may be able to help
  5. Keeping me and my case in your prayers


If you or your law firm would like additional information, I would be happy to provide a confidential Summary of Facts and discuss the current status of my case.

Email: monlampkin@gmail.com


Thank you for your time, consideration, and support. Whether you help through legal guidance, financial support, referrals, or prayer, I sincerely appreciate your kindness.

"Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety." — Proverbs 11:14


Sincerely and respectfully submitted,

Ms. Monique Lampkin

Pro Se Plaintiff











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