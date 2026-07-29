ESSUUBI Hope Drive: Food & Dignity Kits 8/8

ESSUUBI = HOPE





August 8th is personal for me.





It’s the day I, Pastor Michael Sumata, was born. And on August 8, 2026, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by sharing with the disadvantaged children of Gift Angels Foundation here in Kaliro, Uganda.





Instead of receiving gifts, I’m giving them.





These children were once enemies of poverty, hunger, and shame. On my birthday, they will hold something new: Food baskets. Clean clothes. Dignity kits.





No war. No famine. Just hope delivered on the day I was given life.





Isaiah 58:10 “If you spend yourselves in behalf of the hungry... then your light will rise in the darkness.” This is my birthday light.





What Your Gift Provides:





$3 — Feeds one child for a day with a nutritious food parcel

$15 — Adds a set of clean clothes + dignity kit: pads, toothbrush, soap, undergarments

$21 — Feeds one child for a full week

$90 — Provides food for a child for an entire month

$105 — Sponsors ONE complete care package: 1 month of food + clothes + dignity kit





We don’t post sad photos to guilt you. We show you the joy of answered prayer because you made it possible.





ESSUUBI is real. And it has a face.





What Happens on My Birthday, 8/8/2026:

Gift Angels Foundation will distribute 100+ care packages in Kaliro. Every child receives:

1. Food Basket : Maize flour, beans, rice, cooking oil, sugar

2. Clothes : New shirt/shorts or dress

3. Dignity Kit : Reusable pads, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, undergarments





Luke 14:13 “But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind.” That’s my birthday banquet.





Will you celebrate with me by being the reason the next child smiles?





DONATE NOW : Every dollar is tracked. Every child is prayed for.

SHARE : Multiply the hope. This is my birthday wish.

Comment HOPE : Stand with us in prayer for 8/8/2026.





TRANSPARENCY NOTE: Funds are received by our Kenya partner and transferred immediately to Gift Angels Foundation, a registered NGO in Uganda. 100% of donations after platform + transfer fees go directly to food, clothes, and dignity kits for the 8/8/2026 outreach. We will post bank receipts and distribution photos for full accountability.





Gift Angels Foundation | Psalm 121:1 “I lift my eyes to the hills”

Event Date: August 8, 2026 | Kaliro, Uganda

Founder: Pastor Michael Sumata, Director Gift Angels Foundation