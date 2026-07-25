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Essie's Miracle

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$43,603 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Schaefer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Schaefer

Essie's Miracle

🌟Meet Essie, a beautiful and bright 11-year-old girl who, up until recently, was able to run and play with her friends and siblings. In October of 2025, something unimaginable happened after she sprained her ankle while she was playing—a seemingly ordinary fall at home turned into a nightmare for Essie and our family. 

What began as a mere ankle sprain has developed into a rare condition known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) that leaves Essie in unimaginable pain, scoring 46 out of 50 on the McGill Pain Index—higher than kidney stones and amputation. It's beyond heartbreaking to watch our once joyful girl struggle with every movement, a daily battle against excruciating pain. No person, let alone a child, should have to go through this. The journey has been grueling for Essie as we've navigated through multiple specialists without improvement in her condition. She has spent days at the hospital hooked up to IVs just to manage the unbearable pain, all while being placed on numerous medications that barely make a dent in her daily agony.

🙏 There is hope at a medical center in Boise, Idaho, called Holistic Centered Treatment. This center has successfully treated children, teens, and adults with CRPS and other similar conditions. The center does not take insurance, unfortunately. There is an intensive two-week treatment program in Boise followed by a 90-day follow-up at home. On top of the overwhelming medical bills that continue to pour in, upcoming plane tickets, car rental, AirBNB, and the $12,000 upcoming treatment (not covered by insurance), we are deeply appreciative of any help.

Essie starts treatment on Monday, April 6th and we are praying for a miracle -  This treatment could reclaim some semblance of normal life from CRPS, often dubbed "The Suicide Disease." Essie has been unable to attend school, which she deeply misses. She lives and sleeps in a lift chair and cannot tolerate the slightest touch to her leg...even the wind is shockingly painful. She deals with daily panic attacks and physical therapy is agonizing. Everything she once loved has been taken away and we can see the hope is draining from her eyes... She has been saying, "I just can't do this anymore." She cries and writhes in pain sometimes up to four hours a day.

We are asking you to help us reach a goal of $40,000. Every dollar counts—whether it's a donation, prayers, or sharing Essie’s story. Every bit of kindness can make a difference in her fight to regain the life she once loved. Please consider making a donation and share her story to help us reach this goal. She needs a miracle. ❤️

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