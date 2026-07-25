Essential needs

My name is Axel , and I’m reaching out because I’m going through a difficult financial situation. Recently, I’ve been struggling to make ends meet, and I’ve found myself with very little money to cover my everyday expenses.

Starting this fundraiser wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m asking for help because I truly need it. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward essential expenses such as food, transportation, bills, and helping me stay financially stable while I work toward improving my situation.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity truly mean the world to me.



