ESRD Journey in the Life

My name is Dana and I am facing one of the most challenging times in my life. I have been diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and I am in urgent need of a kidney transplant. This diagnosis has changed everything for me, and each day brings new hurdles as I navigate the realities of my health and the journey ahead.





The costs associated with a kidney transplant are overwhelming. In addition to the surgery itself, there are ongoing expenses for medications, travel to and from medical appointments, and basic living costs while I recover. These financial burdens are more than I can manage alone, and I am reaching out for help so I can focus on healing and regaining my strength.





I am deeply appreciative and grateful to everyone who supports me during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity will make a real difference in my life, and I am hopeful that, with your help, I can get the care I need and look forward to a healthier future.



