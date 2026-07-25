Esperanza's Adoption - Finally and Forever

Twelve years ago, the Lord brought a little girl into our family that has changed us forever.





Just two days before our wedding in 2014, we received word that a toddler girl named Esperanza needed an immediate, safe placement in Mexico. Josh’s parents (her biological uncle and aunt) stepped forward, and we actually spent our honeymoon helping bring her home. By 2016, God called us to Mexico full-time as missionaries—not only to serve the local community, but to live on the property to support his parents as they raised her. Together, we have walked through seasons of profound ministry, but also intense grief. We stood by Josh’s family as his mother, Angelica, lost her battle with cancer, and we walked through the loss of our own precious Will.





The hardest chapter for Esperanza came in 2021 when Josh’s dad, Jesus, passed away. Losing her beloved uncle -- to her, the only father she every knew - shattered her world, throwing her into a deep trench of trauma and grief. The day he died, we moved into her house to stand in the gap for her as her guardians. Over the last few years, we haven’t experienced a fairytale, but we have been brought through the gritty, faithful work of healing. Today, by God's grace, the joy is finally breaking through. Josh has become her big brother protector, Annie her confidante and teacher, and Jack her favorite little brother rival. To us, she is our daughter.





But, we are facing a high-stakes, time-sensitive mountain to make our relationship official. Because Esperanza has been in legal limbo for so long, she has never been able to get a passport or cross the border to the US, which has cut her off from even more loved ones, that are distant. In order to guarantee her right to travel, she must have a finalized Mexican adoption order before she turns sixteen (two years from now).





It has taken the family ten years to get to where we are today: finally, we have legal custody. Now, the door to full adoption and international freedom is open, but getting through it will require another long legal process.





We need our village to help us make her dreams come true. Our urgent goal is to raise $35,000 as soon as possible to fully fund the gauntlet of legal fees, home studies, psychological evaluations, background checks, certified translations, and mandatory travel expenses -- including trading in our old car for a more reliable one -- that are before us.





Above all, we need the church to stand in the gap with us. Money alone cannot untangle the snarled bureaucracy ahead; we need God's divine intervention for miraculous speed in the courts and supernatural stamina for our minds. Please consider donating to help us protect her future, and join us in praying that Esperanza becomes a legal part of our family—finally, and forever.



