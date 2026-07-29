Escaping a stalker

For the past six years, my life has been shaped by something I never imagined I would have to endure: ongoing stalking, harassment, and fear that slowly took away my sense of safety and stability.

What started as unwanted attention escalated over time into years of intimidation, damage to my property, and living in constant anxiety. My car has been vandalized multiple times, including popped tires, electrical damage, and a shattered back windshield that left me struggling just to keep transportation for work and my children. Every repair became another financial setback during a time when I was already emotionally exhausted.

Eventually, things became so overwhelming that I had to make painful changes to protect myself and my family. I transferred my job, lost income in the process, and moved away from the area I had called home because I no longer felt safe there. Even after everything, I’m still trying to rebuild and create a stable life where my children and I can finally feel secure again.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I’ve spent years trying to handle everything on my own, hoping things would calm down, hoping I could keep pushing through. But after six years of living under this weight, I’ve reached a point where I truly need support to move forward.

The funds raised will help cover:

Replacing and repairing damage to my vehicle Moving and relocation expenses Basic living costs while rebuilding stability Creating a safer environment for my family

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this would mean more than I can express. Every share, prayer, kind word, and bit of support helps remind me that my children and I are not facing this alone.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping us move toward safety, healing, and a fresh start. 🤍



