Held by His Grace

Remembering Keith, A Beacon of Love & Strength

The sudden and unexpected loss of our dear brother, Keith Hoffman, has deeply shaken our hearts. On the morning of December 4th, Keith was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency a moment none of us could have foreseen. Keith was the kind of friend who showed up faithfully, quietly, and sacrificially. He loved deeply and lived generously.

Keith and Erin recently celebrated 20 years of marriage two decades of steadfast love, commitment, and Christ-centered devotion. Their marriage has always been a beautiful testimony of God’s faithfulness.

Keith leaves behind not only his beloved wife, Erin, but also two precious children, Kalleigh (11) and Konnor (7). They were the joy of his life. He had an incredible way of being both playful and wise cheering them on at games, laughing through everyday moments, and weaving life lessons into car rides and conversations. He was a father who loved intentionally, wholeheartedly, and joyfully.

Through unimaginable pain, Erin has shown a faith and strength that can only come from the Lord. Even in the midst of her grief, she continues to pray for her children, for Keith’s family, and for God’s peace to surround every heart touched by this loss. Her resilience is a reminder that the body of Christ is called to stand together, lift one another up, and carry each other through seasons we were never meant to walk alone.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

And we hold tightly to God’s promise in Revelation 21:4—that He will wipe away every tear, that there will be no more death, sorrow, crying, or pain. This eternal hope is what we cling to as we surround the Hoffman family with prayer, comfort, and love.

This effort is about far more than raising funds. It is about the Church the hands and feet of Jesus coming around Erin, Kalleigh, and Konnor, reminding them that they are not alone. Keith was the sole provider for their home, and the weight now placed on Erin’s shoulders is heavy. As a community, our desire is to help lighten that burden, giving her and the children the space to grieve, heal, and find footing in this new and painful chapter.

Your generosity whether through prayer, financial support, or sharing their story becomes a tangible expression of Christ’s love. Together, we can help ensure minimal changes and stability for Erin and the kids as they navigate their grief.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

In this moment where darkness feels overwhelming, we have the sacred opportunity to shine the light of Jesus into the Hoffman family’s life. Let’s surround them, uphold them, and walk with them turning sorrow into strength, one prayer and one act of kindness at a time.

Please continue to pray, give, and share Keith’s story. May the peace of Christ guard their hearts, today and in all the days to come.