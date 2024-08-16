Help Erin continue cancer treatment at H4C

In July, through the generous donations of friends, family & strangers, I was blessed to go receive my initial 3 weeks of cancer treatments at Hope For Cancer in Mexico. During that 3 weeks, we saw a nearly 40% reduction in the size of the tumor in my breast! Praise God!

I was sent home with protocols and treatments to follow for the next year, however I am supposed to have a follow up visit at 6-9 months to track my progress. While there, I have the opportunity to receive another week of treatments, but it will be an additional cost.

I'm hoping to raise enough money to cover flights, hotel & food, a week of treatments like I had before, and cover some more medications I will need to get. I responded so well to the first treatments, I'm praying what I'm doing at home, and then being able to receive some more treatment, will see the tumor continue to shrink if not totally disappear!

I appreciate your prayers for healing and your generosity in giving towards this. Thank you!