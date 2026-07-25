Erin is going back to Jamaica!!!

Dear friends and family,

I’m excited to share that Erin has another the opportunity to go on a missions trip!

This fall/winter, Erin will be traveling with Sea Glass Ministries to Jamaica, where she’ll be part of a team bringing the hope and love of Jesus to local communities. The mission will focus on building relationships, encouraging local believers, and sharing the gospel in both word and action.

We believe this trip will be a powerful experience for Erin — not just for what she gives, but for how God will use it to grow her faith and impact others.

To make this possible, we need to raise $1,800 to cover Erin’s travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

Pray for Erin’s safety, preparation, and the people she will meet.

Give financially to help cover the cost of the trip. Every gift, big or small, brings her one step closer to Jamaica.

Together, we can help send Erin out on this mission and be part of the story God is writing through her.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity!

With gratitude,

Zack & Erin



