Erik P's Cancer Treatment

Our dear friend Erik P Johnson was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2024. We praise God he is still up for the fight to endure this continued journey and also pray he will be cancer free. Erik has gone through several rounds of chemo that worked very well for a while, but a recent PET scan has shown that he has at least 2 persistent tumors. As you may know, persistent tumors can be difficult to treat and may suggest that the previous chemo treatments were not sufficient.

If you have followed Erik's blog you may have read, Erik believes that he will survive, but we don’t know by what means that will happen...we do know God's hand will be all over it. (see https://doubloondiagnostic.com/2025/11/12/cancer-update-21-faith/).

In looking to all resources Erik and Kathy have decided he’ll be using several “alternative” treatments to try and address the cancer from many different angles. One approach will be to use an organization called Be Resilient (https://redeemfm.com/). This group does not claim to “cure cancer”. Instead, they specialize in helping people determine what factors in their body are allowing cancer to thrive and addressing those. They will start with a blood test that will look for more that 400 biomarkers and determine how best to address his particular body chemistry. Erik will then enter an 8 month program to optimize his body chemistry for fighting cancer.

The program costs $13,000; this cost is less than a single chemo treatment! Erik and Kathy will also have other costs related to other modalities so we have included these in this fundraiser. While their cost sharing program has done an incredible job covering their traditional medical treatment, they do not cover alternative treatments. Thus, I’ve created this fundraiser page to help them cover these additional costs. They have received incredible support from friends and family of all kinds. They are grateful for that and are very grateful in advance for any financial help you can give. Please DO NOT contribute if it will put you under financial strain. Please only contribute if you have funds you feel comfortable sharing. We realize that there are lots of wonderful charities and fundraisers to contribute to, we are sure that this too is one of them. Please help us get the word out about this fundraiser, share on your social media, email it out, share on your own blogs.

Thank you in advance and May God Bless you.



