Erik Cope Memorial Fund

We have lost our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and best friend Erik Cope. He was always so generous with his time and resources. Now we need help covering his memorial expenses, and to catch up/get ahead on bills now that we are losing Erik's SSDI payments. This time in our lives is hard enough without having to worry about money and bills. We would appreciate any donations you feel moved to give. Know that we will never forget your generosity. Erik and we love you all, friends and family. Thank you to everyone who has lent their support during the 3.5 years in which Erik fought his brain Cancer. God bless you all. ❤️🙏🏼✝️📖