Brandon Erickson for Charter Review

This race will help determine how Clark County governs itself for years to come. The Charter Review Commission reviews our county charter, Clark County’s local constitution, and recommends improvements. This is a rare opportunity to ensure our local government is working well, serving fairly, and prepared for the future.

I’m Brandon Erickson, a nearly 30-year Clark County resident. I raised a family and built a life and business here, and I am grateful for all this community has given me. Now I am ready to give back by serving on the Charter Review Commission.

I am running because Clark County government should better serve its citizens by being more practical, transparent, and citizen-focused. My priorities include:

• Strengthening public safety

• Improving financial stewardship

• Holding unelected officials accountable

• Making housing affordable for working families

• Protecting and strengthening citizen initiative rights

I hold engineering degrees from Stanford and BYU and lead a consulting firm that solves complex problems. My work requires evaluating what is working, what is not, and helping clients make informed decisions under real-world constraints. That experience has taught me how to analyze systems, balance competing priorities, and deliver practical solutions that have lasting positive impacts. I am ready to bring that experience to the charter review process.

I serve on the Clark County Parks Advisory Board, the board of the Hazel Dell Salmon Creek Business Association, and work with the Felida Neighborhood Association on traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety. I have also coached youth sports, volunteered in my church, and supported my children through Vancouver Public Schools.

Community leaders and organizations who have endorsed my campaign thus far include Sheriff John Horch, the Building Industry Association, District 2 Councilor Michelle Belkot, and Camas City Councilwoman Leslie Lewallen.

Your contribution is essential. With your help, I can run a strong campaign, reach voters across Clark County, and ensure our priorities are reflected in the charter. If you believe in experienced, principled, and citizen-focused leadership, please donate today.

I would be honored to do this work on your behalf.



