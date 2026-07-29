Equipping to Help People Draw Closer to God

Supporting My Graduate Counseling Education at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary





Many people long to draw closer to God, but are often held back by pain, trauma, anxiety, grief, or broken relationships. I believe God is calling me to become a Christian counselor who can walk alongside people during these struggles, helping them find healing and a deeper relationship with Him.





For many years, God has given me the privilege of serving through worship ministry, music therapy, youth outreach, discipleship, and missions. Through these experiences, I have met people from many walks of life who are carrying emotional, relational, and spiritual burdens.





Again and again, I found myself wishing I had deeper counseling training to better support those facing life’s challenges. Through prayer and discernment, God has led me to pursue graduate counseling education at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where I have been accepted into the Master of Arts in Counseling (MACO) program.





My goal is not simply to earn a degree. My desire is to integrate Christian faith, professional counseling skills, and compassionate care so that I can serve individuals, families, churches, and communities more effectively. I hope to help create spaces where people can experience healing, discover hope, and grow closer to God.

While I have been blessed with scholarship assistance, there are still educational expenses related to tuition, fees, books, technology, and required residency travel. If God places it on your heart, I would be grateful for your support through prayer, giving, or sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for partnering with me as I prepare for the work God has called me to do. My prayer is that this training will enable me to help many people find healing, hope, and a deeper relationship with Christ.





Edmund Tsoi

Master of Arts in Counseling Student

Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary