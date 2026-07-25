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Equipping for the Nations

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniella Ramirez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Daniella Ramirez

Equipping for the Nations

Hi friends and family! I’m excited to share that for a few months now the Lord has been putting on my heart to do a DBS, and now He has opened the door for me to attend a Discipleship Bible School in Mexico through YWAM San Diego/Baja. This is a 12-week school focused on studying the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, growing in intimacy with Jesus, and being equipped to make disciples wherever God sends me. Over the past few years, the Lord has given me a deep passion for sharing the Gospel, discipling others, and serving both locally and internationally. Through ministry opportunities in places like Honduras and Mexico, I’ve seen firsthand how God transforms lives, and He’s continuing to call me to go deeper in His Word so I can faithfully serve wherever He leads. During this school, I’ll spend time studying Scripture, learning its historical context and how it all points to Jesus, while also participating in local outreach and serving communities in Mexico and evangelism. My desire isn’t simply to gain more knowledge—it’s to allow God’s Word to transform me so I can better love, lead, and disciple others for His Kingdom and go deeper in intimacy with him. That's my biggest desire! <3

To make this possible, I’m trusting God to provide $7,000, which will cover:

* Tuition * Housing * Meals * Travel * Ministry and outreach expenses.


Every gift, whether large or small, helps me take one step closer to saying “yes” to this opportunity. If you’re unable to give financially, I would be so grateful for your prayers—for God’s provision, protection, and that He would use this season to prepare me for everything He has ahead. Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and partnering with what God is doing. Your generosity isn’t just sending me to a Bible school—it’s investing in lives that will be impacted by the Gospel for years to come.


“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” — Matthew 28:19


With love and gratitude, Daniella Ramirez

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